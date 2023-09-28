KTR breaks ground for Kitex Group’s 2nd project in Telangana

Kitex will be setting up an integrated Fibre-to-apparel manufacturing cluster creating employment for more than 11,000 people, more than 80 percent of which will be women.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 28th September 2023 3:30 pm IST
KTR broke ground for Kitex Group’s 2nd project in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao broke ground for the Kitex Group’s second investment project in the state at Seetharampur in Rangareddy district on Thursday, September 28.

Kitex, which is the second largest manufacturer of infant wear in the world, will be setting up an integrated fibre-to-apparel manufacturing cluster with a capacity of 7 lakh garments per day at an investment of Rs 1200 crore.

KTR was accompanied by state education minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy and minister for mines and Public Relations, P Mahender Reddy.

The cluster, expected to be spread over 250 acres will employ more than 11,000 people directly, more than 80 percent of which will be women employees.

The entire investment will be operational by December 2024.

Kitex’s 1st investment project in Telangana is coming up at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Warangal where the construction of a similar-sized integrated fibre-to-apparel manufacturing cluster is in full swing. It is expected to commence operations by December 2023.

The event was graced by a Member of Parliament from Chevella, G Ranjith Reddy and government officials from the Industries & Commerce department and the Handloom & Textile department.

