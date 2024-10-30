KTR brother-in-law questioned for 8 hours by Mokila police

Hyderabad: The Mokila police questioned Raj Palaka, brother-in-law of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, October 30, in connection with the raid that occurred at his Janwada farmhouse on Sunday.

Raj Palaka, along with his advocate, visited the Mokila police station of Cyberabad on Wednesday afternoon. He was questioned for nearly eight hours. He was taken to the Janwada farmhouse where Vijay Muddari, an NRI and an associate of Palaka, was tested for cocaine.

Palaka was also questioned about Vijay, who is currently absconding. Police conducted searches at Vijay’s Jubilee Hills residence on Tuesday night. The search was led by Narsingi assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Ramana Goud and his team.

Two days ago, the Telangana High Court had asked Raj Palaka to present himself before the police for investigation into the case.

The Cyberabad police raided Janwada farmhouse on Saturday night after information about a party. Police seized liquor stored illegally and allegedly drugs were found.

The issue snowballed into a controversy with the BRS party targeting the Congress party of a witch hunt and framing the its party leaders and their relatives in false cases.