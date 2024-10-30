Hyderabad: KTR’s brother-in-law appears before Mokila police for questioning

Hyderabad: Raj Pakala, brother-in-law of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) appeared before the Mokila police for questioning on Wednesday, October 30. He was accompanied by his lawyer.

Raj Pakala, brother-in-law of BRS working president KTR, appeared before the Mokila police for questioning on Wednesday, October 30. He was accompanied by his lawyer. pic.twitter.com/d4D4Qo3RRZ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 30, 2024

On October 26, Narsingi police along with sleuths of the excise department raided a party at Pakala’s farmhouse located at Janwada. At the party, the CEO of Fusion AIX Software and an associate of Pakala, Vijay Madduri tested positive for cocaine.

The police seized 7.6 litres of foreign liquor, 8.1 litres of IMFL liquor and 6 litres of beer along with casino games.

In an FIR lodged, the Mokila police named Pakala as prime accused and booked him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

However, Pakala evaded police questioning leading the police to put the notice on his house at Orion Villas in Raidurgam. As per the notice, under section 35(3) of BNSS, Pakala had to appear before the police on October 28 along with address proofs they were asked to submit evidence related to the case.

The same day, Pakala approached the Telangana High Court seeking protection against arrest.

Responding to the episode, KTR accused the Telangana government of targeting family and relatives. Speaking to reporters, he said that it was a housewarming ceremony.