KTR calls for a grand statewide tribute to Deeksha Divas

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) called for a grand statewide observance of Deeksha Divas on November 29, one of the most significant moments in Telangana’s journey to statehood.

Deeksha Divas marks the day when BRS president K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) launched a fast-unto-death, which became the defining force behind the creation of Telangana. He called it a historic milestone for the state, one that deserves to be remembered and celebrated with shared pride.

The preparatory meetings are to be held with BRS MLAs, MLCs, former ministers, and key leaders on November 26 to ensure a streamlined event.

Instructing members to organise programmes in all district party offices, the former IT minister stated they must begin with tributes to Telangana Thalli and homage at the Amara Veerula Stupam (Martyrs memorial).

As a symbolic tribute to the spirit of the Telangana movement, KTR requested that a milk abhiskekam be performed on a large cut-out of KCR at the beginning of the programme.

He also asked party units to include social services in the various programmes, like setting up Annadanams, offering or distributing food.

A special fruit distribution drive will be organised at Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

Student leaders and members were encouraged to organise programmes honoring Deeksha Divas in universities, while wearing KCR-themed shirts.

KTR urged BRS cadres to turn Deeksha Divas into a statewide tribute to the sacrifices and spirit of the Telangana movement, strengthening its significance in the collective memory of the people.