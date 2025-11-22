Telangana govt issues GO 46 ahead of local body elections

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday, November 22, issued government order number 46, finalising the reservation norms ahead of local body elections.

The GO states that reservation shouldn’t exceed 50 per cent. A special committee on reservation will be set up as per the orders of the Supreme Court. The Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste Survey (SEEPC) has issued guidelines based on 2024 population data for reservation allocation.

According to GO 46, the ST-SC-BC-Women reservations should be implemented on a rotation basis. It states that the 2011 Census and SEEPC data should be used for sarpanch reservation. Wards or villages reserved in previous elections should not be reserved again for the same category.

Also Read Telangana local body elections likely in December: Reports

In 100 per cent Scheduled Tribe (ST) villages, all wards and Sarpanch posts should be reserved for STs only. ST reservations should be finalized first and then SC to BC allocation should be made. Women’s reservation should be calculated separately in all categories and implemented.

If the number of gram panchayats or wards is less, First women’s priority should be followed and then lottery method should be followed.

Reservations that could not be implemented in the 2019 elections can remain in place. The decision on ward reservations should be taken under the auspices of Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) and the Sarpanch Reservation RDO.

The Telangana government has stated in its orders that all district collectors & election authorities should take implementation steps to this extent.