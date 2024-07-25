KTR calls for hunger strike at Jantar Mantar to seek funds for Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president and former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday announced an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

The announcement comes a day after Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy asked the opposition BRS to join him in ‘hunger strike unto death’ at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to pressurize the Central government to allocate funds for Telangana. “We are ready. Let KCR come and fast with us,” Revanth had told BRS members in the assembly causing an uproar.

Also Read Telangana CM Revanth challenges KTR, Harish Rao to go on hunger strike

Subsequently, on Thursday, KTR announced that he was ready and asked the CM to join lead the protest at Jantar Mantar to pressurize the Central government for the allocation of funds to Telangana.

“I am appealing to Chief Minister Revanth Anumula to lead his Cabinet colleagues and stage an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi until and unless the Centre allocates funds to Telangana,” KTR said in the state Assembly.

Rao stated that all BRS party MLAs would support the protest.