Telangana: BRS to protest LPG price hike on Thursday, Friday

Hyderabad: BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) working president KT Rama Rao has called upon his party cadre including ministers and legislators to organise demonstrations in all Mandals, constituencies, district headquarters and urban areas to protest against the Center’s decision to hike prices of LPG cylinders by Rs 50.

While the latest price hike, commercial cylinders will now cost Rs 350 and the domestic LPG cylinder price, which cost Rs 400 before the Modi-led BJP government came to power will now be sold at Rs 1,155.

KTR spoke to his party ministers and leaders in a teleconference on Wednesday and directed them to make arrangements for the protests on Thursday and Friday.

Stating that it had now become a regular practice for the Modi government to hike the LPG cylinder price soon after Assembly elections in different states, he demanded to know if the price hike was a Women’s Day gift from Modi to the women of the country.

He also reminded the unfulfilled promise of the BJP government to provide cooking gas connections at a subsidised price under the Ujwal Scheme.

“Women who obtained Ujwal scheme connections from Prime Minister Modi are unable to purchase domestic gas cylinders today,” he said.

“This is nothing short of a betrayal of the people of this country. Cooking gas is essential for every citizen,” he added.