KTR checks on rain-hit farmers in Rajanna Sircilla, ensures support

Hyderabad: Telangana urban development minister KT Rama Rao visited rain-hit farmers in Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday and assured assistance to those who had lost their crops owing to unseasonal rains.

After reviewing the agricultural fields damaged by rains in Mustabad and Yellareddypet mandals, KTR visited paddy purchase centres in the district and told farmers that the government would purchase every food grain they produced.

Speaking at a press conference on the rain-caused damage, held at the collectorate, KTR asserted that the BRS is a pro-farmer party and that the CM’s priority was to alleviate farmers’ hardships by anticipating their concerns.

“BRS stands for Bharat Rythu Samithi. CM KCR initiated various irrigation projects, which boosted the availability of water for irrigation purposes in Telangana,” said KTR.

“To date, the state government has purchased 7.5 tonnes of food grains from farmers and will procure every food grain produced by farmers,” added the minister.

Informing that the process of estimating agricultural losses has also begun, KTR said that in the Rajanna Sircilla district, crop damage occurred on 19,000 acres, causing a loss to at least 17,000 farmers, unlike any other state.

“Telangana government had promised to compensate farmers who had suffered losses with 25,000 per hectare and 10,000 per acre,” he claimed.