KTR defends Kaleshwaram project, slams Congress, BJP

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) asserted that the Kaleshwaram Project would have been ‘immortalised in history” if it had been constructed in another country.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, June 9, KTR highlighted that the project, designed to provide irrigation water to 4.5 million acres, would have earned any leader global recognition if completed within four years elsewhere.

He lamented that in India, such a monumental project “has become entangled in conspiracies and political manoeuvring.”

KTR accused both the BJP and Congress of working together with a single agenda: “to tarnish the image of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)”.

He emphasised that the decision to construct the Kaleshwaram Project was not made by a single individual but was a collective decision of the then state cabinet.

He pointed out that former ministers Eatala Rajender and T Harish Rao had previously clarified this fact.

He further stated that anyone who watches Harish Rao’s presentation on the Kaleshwaram Project would understand its significance and the benefits it brings.

KTR criticised the opposition for issuing notices to harass BRS leaders and noted that Harish Rao had appeared before the Kaleshwaram Commission to explain all aspects of the project in detail. He added that there is nothing new for KCR to say on the matter.

KTR also remarked that no one in their party is afraid of the Congress government’s attempts to intimidate with mere theatrics.

Also Read Harish Rao defends Kaleshwaram Project design change, cost escalation

\He accused Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy of trying to gain the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by targeting the BRS and its leadership.

KTR reiterated that the Congress and BJP are spreading misinformation about the Kaleshwaram Project and that Harish Rao’s detailed presentation was intended to counter this propaganda.

He also questioned why there is silence from central agencies and leaders regarding similar or worse incidents in other states, while the Kaleshwaram Project is being singled out for criticism.