KTR donates Rs 1 lakh for student’s nursing education 

Annapoorna came to Hyderabad from Bhadradri Kothagudem to meet Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and reportedly submitted applications four times at Prajavani, but her pleas went unanswered.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th December 2023 9:41 pm IST

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao offered Rs 1 lakh to Annapoorna, a resident of Yellandu in Illandu town’s Azad Nagar, aiding for her daughter’s nursing course. 

On Sunday, police did not allow her to meet Chief Minister. She was advised to go to Telangana Bhavan and seek out the assistance of KT Rama Rao. 

Touched by her story and the financial hardships she faced in funding her daughter’s education, KTR, in his personal capacity, offered immediate financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh.

