KTR expresses condolences over death of Telangana student in US

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao expressed condolences over the death of a Telangana student in the United States (US).

Expressing shock over the brutal murder, he termed it deeply painful.

The former minister not only spoke to Raghavulu, the father of the student Gampa Praveen, but also assured him of all possible support.

He extended help in bringing Praveen’s body to India and coordinating with the Indian Embassy.

He was pursuing master’s degree

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Praveen from Keshampet mandal in Rangareddy district, had traveled to the US for his master’s degree.

He was in his second year at a university in Milwaukee.

As per reports, the Telangana student was attacked by unidentified assailants near a beach located close to his residence in the US.

After the attack, he collapsed at the scene and succumbed to his injuries before receiving medical care.

Though local authorities are conducting an investigation, the circumstances surrounding the attack remain unclear.