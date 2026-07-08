KTR files defamation case against Deccan Chronicle

KTR's counsel has stated his client has "no connection whatsoever" with the project, its developer, or the building permissions in question.

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Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has issued a legal notice to Deccan Chronicle alleging defamation over a report linking him to a high-rise project near Hussain Sagar Lake.

The notice dated Wednesday, July 8, was served to Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited and Managing Director T Vinayak Ravi Reddy.

It says that the report titled KTR’s ‘Landlord’ Builds Tower in Hussainsagar falsely linked the Sircilla MLA to building permissions granted to a private construction project located within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of Hussain Sagar Lake.

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The report attempted to associate the project with a farmhouse property at Janwada, and he misused his ministerial position between 2018 and 2020 to facilitate illegal approvals in exchange for personal benefit, reads the notice.

KTR’s counsel has stated his client has “no connection whatsoever” with the project, its developer, or the building permissions in question.

The report was based on unsubstantiated claims, was published without verification or seeking KTR’s response, and portrayed him as a corrupt public servant, the notice read.

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It accused the publication of selectively presenting facts, republishing allegations that had previously been the subject of proceedings before the National Green Tribunal, and acting with a mala fide intention to damage KTR’s reputation.

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