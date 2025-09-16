KTR files Rs 10 cr defamation suit against Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has filed a defamation suit against Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with certain media outlets and social media platforms.

KTR approached the Hyderabad City Civil Court seeking damages of Rs 10 crore.

He demanded that Bandi Sanjay issue an unconditional public apology and that the court restrain him, along with news and digital platforms, from publishing or broadcasting defamatory content against him.

The petition was admitted by the City Civil Court, which has posted the matter for hearing on December 15.

Remarks made by Bandi Sanjay

According to KTR’s legal counsel, the defamation suit stems from remarks made by Bandi Sanjay on August 8, wherein he allegedly linked KTR to the misuse of the Telangana Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), illegal phone tapping, and financial irregularities.

The petition states that these comments were “false, derogatory, and defamatory,” and had been widely circulated by multiple media organisations, digital outlets, and social media platforms.

It was further argued that the remarks not only caused reputational harm but also damaged KTR’s personal image.

Legal notice served to Bandi Sanjay

While a legal notice was served to Bandi Sanjay on August 11, 2025, demanding a retraction and unconditional apology, he reportedly refused to comply, prompting KTR to move the court.

The petition also alleges that the accusations were politically motivated and part of a larger smear campaign against KTR.