KTR flags discrepancies in Hyderabad IT jobs numbers, cites govt data

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday, March 21, highlighted a decline in IT sector employment in Hyderabad, citing figures presented by the Telangana government in recent official statements.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), KTR said the government had admitted twice within a week that IT jobs in Hyderabad fell from 9.46 lakh in 2023 to 9.39 lakh in 2026.

He described the development as “shocking.”

The data was first mentioned in the Governor’s address on March 16 and was reiterated in the state Budget speech delivered by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, KTR said.

The former IT minister questioned whether the decline was due to the impact of artificial intelligence or the functioning of the Congress-led state administration.

Telangana Govt has admitted twice in a week that IT sector jobs in Hyderabad have come down from 9.46 lakh jobs in 2023 to 9.39 lakh jobs in 2026 !! Shocking to say the least



They’ve stated this first in Governors address on 16th March and reiterated the same in yesterday’s… — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 21, 2026

“Telangana Govt has admitted twice in a week that IT sector jobs in Hyderabad have come down from 9.46 lakh jobs in 2023 to 9.39 lakh jobs in 2026 !! Shocking to say the least They’ve stated this first in Governors address on 16th March and reiterated the same in yesterday’s Budget speech of Deputy CM Wonder if this was an effect of AI or it’s just plain inefficient Congress administrationm” he remarked on X.

According to the figures cited, the IT sector recorded a reduction of around 7,000 jobs over the three-year period.