State’s budget aligns with Telangana Rising 2047 vision: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Terming the Telangana budget 2026-27 as a milestone for the future of the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that it was aligned with the vision of Telangana Rising 2047, with adequate allocations made for every sector and all sections of the people.

During a chit-chat with media persons after the state budget was released by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka in the Telangana Assembly on Friday, March 20, the CM said that higher allocations were made to education, medical and health sectors.

He said that the Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme, under which Rs 5 lakh life insurance cover will be provided to each of the 1.15 crore families in the state, will be launched from June 2026.

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Making it clear that changes to the state’s education policy will be made in conjunction with the National Education Policy 2020, Revanth Reddy said that, as per the new policy, pre-primary education to intermediate-level education should be offered all in one place.

He said that the Telangana Education Commission was still studying the national-level education policy, and that the commission’s report was not final yet.

Also reiterating that there was no way of taking a step back on the Musi rejuvenation, he said that the state government will take care of the people who will be affected due to displacement.

Claiming that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) was ready to give a loan for the Musi Riverfront Development Project, Revanth Reddy reportedly said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the same was being prepared by technical experts, after the completion of which the state government would seek funds from the Centre.

He said that the Congress government was not against selling government lands, if the revenues generated through such a sale could be used for the benefit of the people.

Observing that it was no use in trying to explain to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao and the party’s working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), he said that as per the financial situation and leverage, funds were being spent on Congress’ guarantees.

Reiterating the challenge he threw to Harish Rao and KTR on seeking any level of inquiry with regard to the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation (HILT) policy 2025 and Transferable Development Rights (TDR), he claimed that their allegations of Rs 5 lakh crore corruption perpetrated through the HILT policy were false.

Revanth Reddy said that the Congress government borrowed Rs 3.47 lakh crore after coming to power, out of which Rs 3.30 lakh crore was spent to repay the loans taken during the BRS government, leaving only Rs 17,000 crore for the Congress government to expend.

Talking about the alleged Telangana phone-tapping case, Revanth Reddy said that former Special Information Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao absconding for 20 months by staying in the US delayed the investigation, which he said was now progressing well after his return.

Rubbishing the rumours about the phone-tapping case being disposed of by the court, Revanth Reddy said that the case has not even come up for hearing in the Supreme Court.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the BRS of sailing together, Revanth Reddy said that BJP leaders not speaking out against the Moinabad farmhouse drug bust and the accused firing shots at the police personnel proved their relationship.

When asked about senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy’s recent statements about leaving the Grand Old Party, Revanth Reddy asked the reporters to ask Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President B Mahesh Kumar Goud and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan regarding the issue.