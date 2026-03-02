KTR flags irregularities in Suryapet e-auction in letter to Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday, March 2, wrote a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, highlighting irregularities at an e-auction in Suryapet and demanded the cancellation of tender process.

KTR sought an immediate inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the e-auction conducted in 2024. He criticised the Mines and Geology Department for conducting the e-auction in a manner that, he claimed, undermines transparency.

“Nearly 1,100 acres of reserved forest land fall within the Pasupulabodu, Saidulnama, and Sultanpur mining blocks,” the former Telangana minister said. KTR alleged that comprehensive geological reports required under the Mineral Auction Rules, 2015 and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 were not furnished, rendering the process legally questionable.

The Sircilla MLA alleged that authorities proceeded with the auction despite pending legal scrutiny and allegedly failed to comply with directions issued by the Telangana High Court. KTR questioned the announcement of preferred bidders before completion of environmental and statutory clearances.

He also raised concerns over the selection of cement companies which are facing cases of illegal mining. “The auction was conducted without obtaining the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Forest Department, warning that such actions could harm the environment and erode public trust,” the BRS Working President alleged.

The former minister demanded immediate suspension of all proceedings under the notification, cancellation of the tender, and a time-bound independent probe.