KTR inaugurates VXI Global Solution’s 1st India CoE in Hyderabad

The centre will likely create employment opportunities for 10,000 people in next five years.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 2nd August 2023 6:24 pm IST
KTR inaugurates VXI Global Solution's 1st India CoE in Hyderabad
KTR inaugurates VXI Global Solution's 1st India CoE in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated VXI Global Solutions’s first India Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the city on Wednesday.

BookMyMBBS

This Bain Capital-owned VXI centre will likely create employment opportunities for 10,000 people in the next five years.

VXI Global Solutions is a leader in customer service, customer experience and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has over 42,000+ employees at more than 40 locations in North America, Asia, Europe and the Caribbeans.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Vikalp centre for transgenders launched at Meerpet PS

VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, software development, quality assurance and CX advisory, automation and process excellence to the world’s most respected brands.

In May 2013, the VXI leadership team met KTR during his US tour and announced that it would be setting up a delivery centre in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the inauguration, KTR said that the city brimming with talented youngsters from across the country.

Expressing confidence that the city will contribute to the growth of the company, KTR assured complete support from the government of Telangana.

VXI Global Solutions is a leader in customer service, customer experience and digital solutions.

Founded in 1998, the company has 42,000+ employees at more than 40 locations in North America, Asia, Europe and the Caribbeans.

VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, software development, quality assurance and CX advisory, automation and process excellence to the world’s most respected brands.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 2nd August 2023 6:24 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button