KTR intervenes to rescue injured gulf worker from Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K T Rama Rao (KTR) has stepped in to assist Manda Mahesh, a migrant worker from Mandepalli village, Rajanna Sircilla district, who was critically injured in a road accident in Saudi Arabia.

Mahesh, who had migrated to the Gulf to support his wife and two young children, was travelling in a company bus near Jubail when a serious accident occurred, claiming nine lives. Mahesh and another individual survived but sustained severe injuries to the spine and both legs.

He is currently receiving treatment at Jubail General Government Hospital, one of the major healthcare facilities in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

Mahesh hospitalised for over 15 days

According to Mahesh’s family, he has been hospitalised for over 15 days but is reportedly not receiving adequate medical care due to financial constraints. As his condition worsened, the family sought help, prompting a swift response from KTR. The BRS leader personally visited Mahesh’s family in Mandepalli and assured them of comprehensive support.

KTR also spoke directly to Mahesh via video call, promising to bring him back to India within four to five days at his own expense and to ensure he receives advanced medical treatment in Hyderabad, a press release informed.

He immediately directed BRS representatives and contacts in Saudi Arabia to visit Mahesh at the hospital and provide necessary assistance.

Additionally, KTR wrote to the Telangana NRI department and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), urging urgent coordination for Mahesh’s medical repatriation.

He pledged to cover all expenses, including medical costs and air travel, and announced plans to transfer Mahesh to NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad for further treatment, ensuring that the family would not face any financial burden.