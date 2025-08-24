KTR invites OpenAI to begin India operations from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former IT minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has appealed to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to consider Hyderabad as the launchpad for the company’s India operations.

Responding to Altman’s announcement that OpenAI would soon set up an office in India, KTR welcomed him to Hyderabad in a tweet, describing the city as the “right gateway to India” and an ideal hub for cutting-edge technology firms, United News of India reported.

“Hyderabad has the most vibrant innovation ecosystem in India, with institutions like T-Hub, WE-Hub, T-Works, Telangana State Innovation Cell, and the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad,” KTR noted.

Highlighting Hyderabad’s stature as a global tech hub that already hosts giants such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, Apple, and Qualcomm, KTR said the city offers immense talent in the technology and startup ecosystem.

He pointed out that Telangana has taken bold steps over the past decade to make the state the AI capital of India, including declaring 2020 as the “Year of AI” and launching several AI-driven initiatives.

Emphasising Hyderabad’s combination of talent, innovation, research, and global connectivity, KTR said the city is well-positioned to drive the AI revolution and would be the perfect destination for OpenAI to begin its India journey.