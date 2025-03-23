KTR keeps his promise, helps Sircilla tea vendor reopen stall

Last month, noticing KTR's photos on the signboard, Sircilla district collector Sandeep Kumar Jha instructed municipal officials to seize the stall if it lacked a trade license.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2025 8:26 pm IST
KTR keeps his promise, helps reopen Sircilla tea vendor's stall
BRS leader KTR inaugurates Bathula Srinivas's new tea stall at Gandhi Chowk in Sircilla on Sunday

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) kept his promise by helping tea vendor Bathula Srinivas set up a new tea stall after municipal officials forcibly shut down his old one.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

KTR inaugurated the new tea stall at Gandhi Chowk in Sircilla town on Sunday, March 23. Srinivas previously ran the ‘KTR Tea Stall’ at Bathukamma Ghat in Sircilla.

Last month, noticing KTR’s photos on the signboard, Sircilla district collector Sandeep Kumar Jha instructed municipal officials to seize the stall if it lacked a trade license. Following this, officials shut it down and later moved it to CiNaRe Kalamandir without informing Srinivas.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Tea stall with KTR’s photo shut down in Telangana’s Sircilla, sparks row

When Srinivas protested, he was taken to the police station and warned not to interfere with the officials’ work.

After hearing about the incident, KTR assured Srinivas’ family of his support. A few days later, he visited them in Sircilla and promised to cover all expenses for setting up a new tea stall.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2025 8:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button