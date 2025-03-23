KTR keeps his promise, helps Sircilla tea vendor reopen stall

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) kept his promise by helping tea vendor Bathula Srinivas set up a new tea stall after municipal officials forcibly shut down his old one.

ఇచ్చిన మాట నిలబెట్టుకున్న రామన్న!



తన సొంత ఖర్చులతో టీ స్టాల్ ఏర్పాటు



సిరిసిల్ల బతుకమ్మ ఘాట్ వద్ద కేటీఆర్ ఫోటో, పేరు ఉన్న కారణంగా కక్ష సాధింపులో భాగంగా టీ స్టాల్‌ను తొలగించిన రేవంత్ సర్కార్. ఈ ఘటన నేపథ్యంలో, శ్రీనివాస్‌కు తన సొంత ఖర్చుతో టీ స్టాల్ ఏర్పాటు చేస్తానని హామీ ఇచ్చిన… pic.twitter.com/pp2fPs2T5P — BRS Party (@BRSparty) March 23, 2025

KTR inaugurated the new tea stall at Gandhi Chowk in Sircilla town on Sunday, March 23. Srinivas previously ran the ‘KTR Tea Stall’ at Bathukamma Ghat in Sircilla.

Last month, noticing KTR’s photos on the signboard, Sircilla district collector Sandeep Kumar Jha instructed municipal officials to seize the stall if it lacked a trade license. Following this, officials shut it down and later moved it to CiNaRe Kalamandir without informing Srinivas.

When Srinivas protested, he was taken to the police station and warned not to interfere with the officials’ work.

After hearing about the incident, KTR assured Srinivas’ family of his support. A few days later, he visited them in Sircilla and promised to cover all expenses for setting up a new tea stall.