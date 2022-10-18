KTR launches five projects at Hyderabad’s Genome Valley, investments worth Rs 1100 crore

The new projects are assumed to potentially create employment for 3,000 people.

Published: 18th October 2022 3:37 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday participated in the inauguration and foundations stone events of five new projects, including B-Hub, in Genome Valley. The new additions to Telangana’s life sciences ecosystem will bring an investment of Rs 1,100 crores and about 3,000 jobs, a press note said from the ministry said.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the five projects, the minister said the demand for space at Genome Valley was on the rise. “We have a good problem on hand. We are running out of space at the cluster,” he said

KTR further said that the various measures of development and expansions are in progress which will add up to 20 lakh square feet of lab space in the upcoming years.

Genome Valley, India’s first organised research and development cluster, has more plug-and-play facilities than all the clusters put together, he said. At present, a 30 lakh sq ft area is used by over 200 biotechnology, life sciences and pharmaceutical companies in Genome Valley.

Investments worth about Rs 2,500 crore by various companies including Biological E Limited and Indian Immunological will boost the vaccine manufacturing capacity, the press release further said.

While Pharma company Hetero has announced an investment of Rs 750 crore in sterile pharmaceutical products, Global pharmaceutical player; Roche has announced its global analytics and technology centre in Hyderabad.

