KTR launches ‘Made in Telangana’ products by 3 homegrown firms

Hyderabad: To create a progressive medical devices ecosystem in Telangana, the state IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday launched ‘Made in Telangana’ products by Huwel Life Sciences, EMPE Diagnostics and BlueSemi.

The minister also signed multiple MoUs to strengthen product testing for the med-tech sector of the state.

'Made in Telangana' vision takes vibrant form.



Medical Devices Park setup by the Government of Telangana has been producing world class medical products from Telangana, for Telangana and the world.



Industries Minister KTR launched world-class, world's first, 'Made in Telangana' products.

Speaking at the launch, KTR said, “I’m delighted to witness yet another milestone in the med-tech sector in Telangana with the signing of the MoUs for product testing and the launch of world-class ‘Made in Telangana’ devices by our homegrown companies.”

“While collaboration for testing will further enhance scale-up and growth, the launch of these innovative products is a testament to the vibrant med-tech ecosystem in the state,” the minister added.

Huwel Lifesciences is an invitro diagnostics and reagents having a facility in the Medical Devices Park at Sultanpur.

It has developed Point of Care Testing (POCT) devices, including a first-of-its-kind, palm-top molecular device, Huwel UniAmp, for nucleic acid testing of various infections apart from Hemomeasure and FerriQuant, Haemoglobin testing device and Semiquantitative LFA based assay ferritin test.

Huwel also has about 20 manufacturing licenses for various diagnostic kits and devices and is the largest supplier of indigenously manufactured Covid RTPCR kits in India.

The company’s managing director and founder Dr Shesheer Kumar said, “We are making products for the world from Telangana. We are confident that in the near future, Hyderabad can be medical devices hub too, like vaccines for the world.”

EMPE Diagnostics, which has established an R&D facility in Genome Valley with an investment of Rs 25 crore, aiming to produce two million Tuberculosis diagnostic kits per month, has developed an accurate, simple, rapid, and inexpensive diagnostic test kit to detect TB and its antibiotic resistance.

CEO of EMPE Diagnostics, Raghavendra Goud said, “Our current capacity was 25 million kits and would soon expand to 100 million kits. Our mission is to produce the kits in Telangana and supply them to the world.”

Blue Semi, which is a T-hub headquartered company has launched EYVA, the world’s first gadget that can measure 6 key vitals in just 60 seconds including non-invasive blood glucose (no prick/ no pain) with just a touch.

CEO and Founder of Blue Semi, Sunil Maddikatla said, “The nurturing atmosphere in Telangana was pivotal in the advancement and triumph of groundbreaking health tech innovations like the EYVA gadget.”