KTR meets Australian High Commissioner, pitches Telangana tech investments

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday, May 14, met the Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, and sought investments in Telangana’s technology sector.

KTR also met the Australian Consulate General for Karnataka and Telangana, Hilary McGeachy, at his residence in Banjara Hills. The former IT minister discussed opportunities for investment in the Telugu-speaking states and improving the education sector between Telangana and Australia.

In the IT, green energy, pharmaceuticals, and innovation sectors, both sides expressed optimism that future cooperation between Telangana and Australia would create more international opportunities for local youth.