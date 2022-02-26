KTR mocks BJP leader who wants Telangana to follow UP model

Hyderabad: TRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday mocked National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) OBC Morcha Dr K Laxman’s suggestion to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that Telangana should follow UP model of governance.

Speaking to TOI, Laxman said that people in Uttar Pradesh are very happy with the welfare schemes implemented by the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in UP.

Taking a jibe at the chief minister, the BJP leader had said, “KCR should talk about promises first instead of transforming the country.” He also said people are happy with the ration distribution and road development in Uttar Pradesh.

Responding to this, KTR in a tweet ridiculed Laxman and said, “What a joke 😆 UP model of governance where children die for lack of oxygen in Govt hospitals, where Farmers are trampled by people in power & where people are reeling under power outages & suffer for lack of clean drinking water!! That’s what BJP wants to do in Telangana!”

The Ruling TRS and the BJP have been at loggerheads with each other for quite some time but the heat has gone up since KCR’s visit to Mumbai to meet with the Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.