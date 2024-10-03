KTR raises questions on Congress min’s ‘secret meeting’ with Adani Group

He questioned whether this alleged meeting signified a newfound alliance between Adani and Congress or if it was a strategy to acquire 84 acres of valuable land in Raidurg.

BRS working president KTR says LOP Rahul Gandhi is sending bulldozers to demolish houses of the poor in Musi Riverbed.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) KT Rama Rao (KTR) raised questions regarding an alleged meeting involving a senior state minister, Congress strategist Sunil Kanugolu, and representatives from the Adani Group at a hotel in Hyderabad.

“Why did Adani meet with No. 2 in Telangana Cabinet in the presidential suite of ITC Kohenur today evening? And more importantly, what was Sunil Kanugolu doing in the meeting? Has Adani become friends with Congress or is it to usurp the 84 Acres of precious Govt land in Rayadurgam? #MysteryDeals,” he said on X.

