KTR raises questions on Congress min’s ‘secret meeting’ with Adani Group

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) KT Rama Rao (KTR) raised questions regarding an alleged meeting involving a senior state minister, Congress strategist Sunil Kanugolu, and representatives from the Adani Group at a hotel in Hyderabad.

He questioned whether this alleged meeting signified a newfound alliance between Adani and Congress or if it was a strategy to acquire 84 acres of valuable land in Raidurg.

“Why did Adani meet with No. 2 in Telangana Cabinet in the presidential suite of ITC Kohenur today evening? And more importantly, what was Sunil Kanugolu doing in the meeting? Has Adani become friends with Congress or is it to usurp the 84 Acres of precious Govt land in Rayadurgam? #MysteryDeals,” he said on X.