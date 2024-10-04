KTR responsible for KCR’s disappearance: Telangana min Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Telangana minister Konda Surekha has once again courted controversy targetting Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR). This time she alleged that KTR might be responsible for his father and ex-chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) ‘disappearance’ from the public eye.

Speaking in Gajwel on Thursday, Konda Surekha further urged members of her Congress party to file a missing persons case for KCR. While the minister’s statements are likely to be baseless, it is a fact that KCR has not been seen much in public ever since the BRS lost power to the Congress last year in the state elections.

The comment grabbed eyeballs as they followed her recent controversial comments linking KTR to actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce. However, it may be noted that she has since then withdrawn her comments on that issue.

Reacting to the latest attack by Surekha, BRS leader Sravan Dasoju said, “After Revanth Reddy became the TPCC president and subsequently became the chief minister of Telangana, the politics and the political discourse in Telangana has reached a very low level; derogatory, defamatory, insulting, humiliating abuses are being hurled at the opposition, particularly KCR and KTR and the other family members.”

Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni had also condemned Konda Surekha’s remarks after she alleged that KTR was the reason behind the actor’s son and Samantha’s divorce. Taking to X, Nagarjuna slammed the Telangana minister over her remarks that have created a furore, stating that the latter must refrain from using the lives of movie stars to criticize her political opponents. He further emphasized that as a woman in a responsible position, Konda Surekha’s comments and accusations against the family were completely irrelevant and false. “I request you to withdraw your comments immediately,” added Nagarjuna in his post on X.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha parted ways in 2021 mutually after being married for 4 years. The duo decided to keep the reason for their separation private.