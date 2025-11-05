KTR slams Congress for neglecting fee reimbursement, invokes YSR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has accused the Congress government of completely sidelining the fee reimbursement program introduced by former chief minister, late YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR).

Speaking during a campaign event for the Jubilee Hills by-election, KTR alleged that the government failed to clear pending dues worth Rs 10,000 crore owed to educational institutions.

He criticised the state for allegedly blackmailing colleges when they demanded payment of arrears and claimed that some institutions were even being threatened with closure.

“The future of students has been put at risk. A government that cannot pay students’ fees—can it really develop Jubilee Hills?” KTR questioned.

He further said that lakhs of students remained unpaid, the implementation of PRC was stalled, and employees’ grievances were ignored.

“Pensioners have been waiting for two years for their arrears. Is Revanth Reddy running a government or a rule of threats?” he asked.

KTR ridicules CM Revanth

He also ridiculed chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s warning to new government employees about salary cuts for neglecting parents, stating, “If Revanth hasn’t cleared retirees’ dues, his own salary should be cut first.”

KTR urged voters not to fall again for the “one chance” appeal made by the Congress, claiming that the single chance already given “had led the state into disorder.”

He accused the Congress of planning to win the Jubilee Hills seat through bogus votes.

KTR compares KCR’s govt with Revanth’s

Questioning the performance of the current regime, KTR asked, “Was the ten-year rule of KCR better or the two-year rule of Revanth?”

He said the foundation for the state’s progress must begin again from Jubilee Hills and highlighted BRS’s track record.

“We turned a power-deficient state into a power-surplus one and protected Hyderabad like the apple of our eye for ten years,” he said.

KTR added that Revanth had “no capacity” to match BRS in welfare and development and accused the Congress of “deceiving women, farmers, and the unemployed.”

Appealing to voters, KTR said, “Elect Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and we will ensure that the Congress-ignored welfare schemes are implemented effectively.”