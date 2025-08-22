KTR slams Congress govt for Musi plan, says public money being looted

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that the Congress-led Telangana government is preparing to “loot public money” under the pretext of the Musi River beautification and rejuvenation project.

In a statement released on Thursday, KTR recalled that the previous BRS government, under former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), had prepared a master plan for the development of the Musi River.

He said that to address the issue of 2,000 MLD (million litres per day) of sewage water draining into the Musi, the BRS government had established and completed 36 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

“Along with this, a comprehensive master plan and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) were prepared with an estimated cost of Rs 16,000 crore,” he added.

Project costs inflated: KTR

KTR criticised the Congress government for inflating the project cost to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, calling it a “ploy for massive corruption.”

Targeting the ruling party further, KTR said, “On the one hand, the Congress spreads lies that the Kaleshwaram Project has collapsed. On the other hand, it is openly declaring that it will draw Godavari water from Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir, which itself is a part of the Kaleshwaram project. People are observing these contradictions.”

KTR urged the public to recognise what he called the “double standards and financial misconduct” of the Congress government regarding irrigation and river development projects.