KTR slams Congress over deaths due to water contamination in Narayankhed

The incident happened in Sanjeevraopet, in the Narayankhed mandal of Sangareddy district.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 13th October 2024 6:15 pm IST
KTR slams Congress over deaths due to water contamination in Narayankhed
BRS working President KTR

Hyderabad: Two individuals have reportedly died after consuming contaminated water in Sanjeevraopet of Narayankhed mandal of Sangareddy district. Around 50 others fell ill, with some receiving medical care at Area Hospital and other private facilities.

According to sources from Siasat.com, the motors of two borewells in the village were malfunctioning, forcing residents to rely on water from an open well for drinking on Saturday, October 12. Following this, many villagers experienced vomiting and diarrhoea.

However, the question remains as to why borewell water was being supplied to the villagers, despite the roll-out of the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, which was supposed to provide clean drinking water to every household.

Also Read
Telangana: Scores taken ill in Narayankhed after consuming contaminated water from open well

Failure of Congress govt: KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samith (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticised the Congress government, stating that Revanth Reddy is failing to manage the purification of Krishna and Godavari river water for state-wide distribution. In a statement issued on X, he called the deaths in Sangareddy district a broader failure in governance.

KTR called on the state government to support the families of the deceased, provide adequate assistance to those receiving treatment, and take measures to prevent similar incidents in the future across Telangana.

Narayankhed MLA P Sanjeeva Reddy expressed his anguish against the Mission Bhagiratha officials for showing negligence and not getting the borewell motors repaired.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 13th October 2024 6:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button