Telangana: Scores taken ill in Narayankhed after consuming contaminated water from open well

Hyderabad: Scores of people fell ill in Sanjeevanraopet village of Narayankhed mandal of Sangareddy district on Saturday after consuming contaminated water from an open well in the village. Some of them were admitted to the Narayankhed Area Hospital and other private hospitals for treatment.

Sources informed Siasat.com that the motors of two borewells in the village were not functioning, and the villagers had to use the water from an open well inside the village for their consumption on Saturday, October 12.

The villagers started vomiting and suffering from diarrhoea after consuming the contaminated water.

Narayankhed MLA P Sanjeeva Reddy expressed his anguish against the Mission Bhagiratha officials for showing negligence and not getting the borewell motors repaired. Interestingly, MLA Sanjeeva Reddy is a doctor by profession.

However, the question remains as to why borewell water was being supplied to the villagers, despite the roll-out of Mission Bhagiratha scheme, that was supposed to supply clean drinking water to every household.

Sanjeevanraopet is not a remote village in Sangareddy district, and is located on the outskirts of Narayankhed town.