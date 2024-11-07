KTR slams Telangana govt for ‘negligence, corruption’

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) slammed the Telangana government on Thursday, November 7 and accused it of corruption and neglecting people.

KTR stressed the plight of farmers, students and the poor under chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s leadership. He described the government as ineffective and corrupt. He declared that the people of Telangana would soon reject Congress, ending their misrule.

He further criticised the state government for not implementing schemes such as Kalyana Laxmi, Rythu Bima adding that this has affected beneficiaries. The former minister questioned the Telangana government’s inaction on food poisoning cases in gurukuls in the state.

“What is the government doing despite repeated incidents of food poisoning? Revanth Reddy remains blind to students’ suffering,” he asked in a post on X. The Sircilla MLA further alleged that the government has failed to address agricultural issues and that paddy procurement centres exist only for namesake.

“Farmers are left at the mercy of middlemen, with no support price for their crops. Extortion has become the norm in market yards,” he said, slamming the government for not ensuring Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for key crops like paddy and cotton.

దొంగలు, దొంగలు కలిసి ఊళ్ళు పంచుకునట్టు ఉంది నారాయాణపేట-కొడంగల్‌ లిఫ్ట్ టెండర్ల ప్రక్రియ! సగం మీ ప్రియ కాంట్రాక్టర్‌ మెఘా కిృష్ణా రెడ్డికి, మిగతా సగం మీ మంత్రిగారికీ పంపకాలు చేయడం మీకే చెల్లుతుంది రేవంత్‌ రెడ్డి గారు!



Such a blatant disregard and utter disrespect for public… pic.twitter.com/bxvnljP7Ry — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 7, 2024

The BRS working president further said that the Congress government has undone the progress in rural and urban Telangana achieved during the previous government. He then lashed out at the chief minister for handing over irrigation projects worth Rs 4,350 crore to firms including Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) and Raghava Constructions, despite demands for blacklisting over previous project failures.

“Is this blatant favouritism the Congress’s version of governance?” he asked, demanding accountability from the government.