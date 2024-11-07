Telangana govt to launch Phase II of integrated schools on Nov 14

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Wednesday, November 6, that the government aims to complete Phase I of the integrated schools initiative by the next academic year.

These schools are being constructed on 20-25 acres in each assembly constituency, with Phase II set to launch on November 14, coinciding with Children’s Day, in the presence of 15,000 students.

The chief minister engaged with students from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule social welfare hostels, schools, and colleges in the Vyra and Madhira constituencies during this announcement.

Reddy emphasized the government’s commitment to providing quality education, healthcare, and employment opportunities for all.

He noted that 21,000 teachers have been promoted and 11,062 teacher positions filled recently. He encouraged students to actively participate in nation-building efforts.

Addressing concerns about drug addiction, he urged students to report any information related to drug trafficking by calling Dial-100.

The chief minister highlighted the importance of combining skills with academic qualifications for better job prospects.

To support this, the government has established the Young India Skills University to provide skill training for students and unemployed individuals.

Additionally, he mentioned that Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) are being transformed into Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) in collaboration with Tata Technologies Limited.

Reddy also encouraged students to engage in sports and announced plans to establish a sports university.