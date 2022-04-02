KTR takes jibe over cylinder price

Hyderabad: Making a sarcastic comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for the hike in the price of the commercial gas cylinders by Rs 250, TRS working president and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has said it would have been better if the increased gas price remains as April Fools Day.

Taking a dig at the Centre’s decision to hike the cylinder price, KTR on Friday tweeted, saying “I am seriously hoping this is an April Fools joke”. KTR also requested those people, who get frequently annoyed when the comments are posted against the Modi government on various issues, not to follow his Twitter account.

I am seriously hoping this is an April fools joke! https://t.co/9smrxq6jTt — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 1, 2022

Reminding Modi’s previous statements on the fuel price hike when the latter was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the TRS working president said in another tweet “Thank you Modiji for Achche Din”. KTR also reiterated that his party would relentlessly expose the failure of the Union government and its lopsided policies towards the States.