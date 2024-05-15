KTR targets Congress led Telangana govt on paddy procurement

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and former state minister, KT Rama Rao, took potshots at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, saying that Congress came to power by selling false dreams to all sections of the people, especially farmers and youths.

Condemning the Congress government of the state on Wednesday, he said that the government is focusing only on politics instead of farmers and employment issues.

“Revanth Reddy has promised 2 lakh jobs in one year. Five months have already passed and in the upcoming 7 months, the Congress government should give 2 lakh jobs. You have heard the false promises of Congress. The Congress has cheated the people,” said KT Rama Rao.

While raising the issues of farmers, he said, “Farmers in Kamareddy and Nizam Sagar Mandal have been protesting for the last 25 days, but the government hasn’t responded yet. Not only in Kamareddy, but farmers in Nirmal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rajanna and Sircilla are also on the roads, protesting because the yield is not being bought by the government.”

Stating the problems, he demanded the government immediately buy the yield.

He further said, “If you elect a blackmailer, he not only changes parties but blackmails too by using media and contesting from the Congress party.”

Meanwhile, he also talked about the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal graduate MLC election. He said that BRS has won elections in this seat four times, adding that the party’s candidate, Rakesh Reddy, is educated, enthusiastic and has a strong image.

“We appeal to all people not to believe in the false promises of Congress, as they have cheated people. We appeal to all the graduates in this region. Previously, you have given us a chance four times and our BRS MLCs have worked for you,” said the BRS president.

He said, “In Nalgonda, there was no medical college, but after KCR came to power, now there are three medical colleges. We appeal to you to vote for better; vote for BRS.”

Earlier, on May 4, in a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BRS leader KT Rama Rao claimed the former is unaware that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is defying his line. He said that Rahul Gandhi was not even aware that Revanth Reddy was not following his line