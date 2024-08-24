KTR targets Telangana govt on Outer Ring Road lease row

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticized the repeated statements from Congress leaders regarding the lease of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), highlighting that the previous BRS government adhered to the proper procedures for the lease.

He demanded the state government terminate the Toll, Operate, Transfer (TOT) lease and initiate new bidding immediately.

On Friday, August 23, KTR took to ‘X’ to point out that Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy claimed the ORR was leased at an unreasonably low price by the BRS government.

“The Congress ministers in Telangana are still in opposition mode making random statements even after 9 months of being in office Revenue Minister says ORR was leased at a throwaway price by BRS Govt. If this is what they actually believe in, I demand the Govt to cancel the TOT (Toll, Operate, Transfer) lease and call for fresh bids immediately If they don’t do this and continue to make frivolous claims, people will understand their hollow rhetoric FYI, We had followed the NHAI norms for TOT model and followed a transparent process for price discovery,” he said on X.