‘Political violence’: KTR files complaint with Telangana DGP against Congress cadres

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) KT Rama Rao (KTR), along with senior leaders of the party, met with the Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana to file a formal complaint regarding recent alleged political violence against BRS party members involving Congress party cadres and alleged police negligence.

The complaints highlighted a series of events that the party said, have raised serious concerns about law and order in the state.

The BRS leaders lodged a complaint about an alleged attack by Congress cadres on the BRS party’s protest camp in Tirumalagiri, Suryapet District which took place yesterday.

The party said that under the leadership of student leader and former Tungaturthi MLA, Gadari Kishore, BRS organized a peaceful farmers’ protest, adhering strictly to democratic principles.

“However, the protest was violently disrupted by 50 Congress cadres, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, who launched an unprovoked assault using stones, eggs, and crude bombs,” it added.

Commenting on the incident, KTR stated, “Had our people retaliated, not a single one of those 50 Congress goons would have survived. But we chose to maintain peace and refrained from any counteractions.”

He expressed shock and dismay at the role of the police in this matter, accusing them of dismantling the protest camp’s tent rather than protecting the protesters.

Another serious complaint was lodged concerning the attack on two female journalists and other reporters who visited the chief minister’s hometown, Kondareddypally, to investigate the status of loan waivers.

These journalists were reportedly subjected to indecent attacks by Congress workers, the party said.

KTR condemned the attack, stating, “They only went there to inquire about the status of loan waivers. Yet, even they were attacked by Congress thugs.”

KTR demands Revanth’s apology

He further criticized the chief minister’s silence on the issue, demanding an apology. KTR also pointed out the “malicious” social media campaigns against the journalists, allegedly orchestrated by Congress supporters.

KTR criticized chief minister Revanth Reddy, labelling him a coward who cannot face the public.

“When we challenged him to discuss loan waivers anywhere, he didn’t show up. Instead, he has travelled to Delhi 20 times,” KTR remarked, questioning the chief minister’s commitment to state issues while spending significant time in Delhi.

The BRS delegation expressed deep concern over the recent trend of police officers acting with what they described as “over-enthusiasm.”

The complaint emphasized that such behaviour, driven by political interference, has led to the filing of false cases and acts of violence against opposition leaders.

KTR highlighted instances where police officers were involved in non-official activities, such as participating in birthday celebrations of certain ministers, which he termed inappropriate.

“We sympathize with the police force, but it’s unacceptable for some officers to misuse their authority in this manner,” KTR said. He warned that power is transient, and those in authority should act with responsibility rather than over-enthusiasm.

The BRS leaders demanded immediate action against those involved in the Tirumalagiri attack and the assaults on journalists. They urged the DGP to ensure that the perpetrators are charged and arrested promptly. KTR emphasized that if journalists, who play a critical role in democracy, are not safe, the safety of ordinary citizens is even more at risk.

Law & Order deteriorating in Hyderabad: KTR

KTR also criticized the deteriorating law and order situation in Hyderabad, citing reports of 28 murders within a month, and questioned the CM’s ability to maintain peace and safety in the city.

“We have remained patient so far, only because we do not want to damage Hyderabad’s brand image. But do not mistake our patience for weakness,” KTR concluded, warning of “inevitable retaliation” if the current situation continues.

The BRS leaders have urged the DGP to take immediate and strict action on all the issues raised, stressing the importance of maintaining law and order in the state and ensuring that the “police force acts impartially and responsibly.”