KTR taunts Nadda with ‘first cousin of Raja Harischandra’ barb

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao continued his attacks on BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

The TRS leader on Saturday slammed Nadda with ‘first cousin of Raja Harischandra’ barb.

“How is that possible! He is the first cousin of Raja Harischandra no?,” wrote Rama Rao commenting on the tweet of TRS leader Krishank Manne about corruption allegations against Nadda.

“Nadda ji himself is accused of mammoth 7000 crore scam during his stint as Health Minister and that is why he was removed as Cabinet Minister, tweeted Krishank.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, also posted newspaper clippings to post a few questions to Nadda.

“Hello Nadda Ji, Your own BJP MLA says he was asked to pay a bribe of Rs 2,500 Crore to be made CM of Karnataka. Contractors say they have to pay 40% Commission and even Hindu Mutt seers say they have to pay 30% Commission!A Kuch Kehna Hain? ED, IT, CBI Ke liye Koi Adesh?,” tweeted KTR, who is minister for industries, information technology, municipal administration and urban development in the cabinet headed by his father K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The TRS leader hit out at Nadda for a second consecutive day after the BJP chief attacked the state government.

Addressing a public meeting at Mahabubnagar on May 5, Nadda described TRS government as one of the most corrupt government and alleged that the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project became an ‘ATM’ and a ‘milch cow’ for Chief Minister KCR who escalated the cost of the project up to Rs 1.2 lakh crore but not even an inch of land was irrigated.

He also alleged that there is corruption in Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha and Harithaharam schemes. “KCR government is working like a land mafia,” he said.

While hitting back at BJP leader on Friday, KTR said he was amazed at the audacity of the BJP-led government at the Centre and its leaders. He branded National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as Non-Performing Alliance (NPA).

“Amazed at the audacity of NPA Govt & its chieftains who’ve destroyed economy, led us to highest unemployment in 45 years, highest inflation in 30 years & highest LPG rate in the world,” tweeted KTR.