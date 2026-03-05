KTR threatens to stand before bulldozers if Musi evictions go ahead

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday, March 5, warned that party activists would physically block bulldozers if the Congress government proceeded with demolition of houses along the Musi River, accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of pushing a “bulldozer model” of governance in Telangana.

Visiting the Sewage Treatment Plant at Nagole, the Sircilla MLA met residents affected by the Musi rejuvenation project and assured them of BRS’ support. “BRS activists will stand before the bulldozers if the government tries to demolish the houses,” he said.

KTR said the project could have been executed without razing homes of the poor, and that Revanth Reddy had promised “Indiramma rule” but delivered bulldozer rule instead.

He claimed the previous BRS government had drawn up a Musi beautification plan that did not require demolishing any houses, and alleged that the Congress version of the project was driven by corruption and lacked proper planning.

KTR said houses were being marked for demolition at random, leaving residents living in fear. He said the matter would be raised in the next Assembly session.

“Revanth Reddy should prepare a proper plan for the Musi project so that homes of the poor are not destroyed,” he said.