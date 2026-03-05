KTR threatens to stand before bulldozers if Musi evictions go ahead

KTR criticises Congress for "bulldozer model" in Telangana.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th March 2026 2:33 pm IST
KTR holding water samples during a public event in Telangana, criticising Congress over 'bulldozer model'.
BRS Working President KTR and other leaders at the Nagole STP

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday, March 5, warned that party activists would physically block bulldozers if the Congress government proceeded with demolition of houses along the Musi River, accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of pushing a “bulldozer model” of governance in Telangana.

Visiting the Sewage Treatment Plant at Nagole, the Sircilla MLA met residents affected by the Musi rejuvenation project and assured them of BRS’ support. “BRS activists will stand before the bulldozers if the government tries to demolish the houses,” he said.

KTR said the project could have been executed without razing homes of the poor, and that Revanth Reddy had promised “Indiramma rule” but delivered bulldozer rule instead.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

He claimed the previous BRS government had drawn up a Musi beautification plan that did not require demolishing any houses, and alleged that the Congress version of the project was driven by corruption and lacked proper planning.

KTR said houses were being marked for demolition at random, leaving residents living in fear. He said the matter would be raised in the next Assembly session.

“Revanth Reddy should prepare a proper plan for the Musi project so that homes of the poor are not destroyed,” he said.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th March 2026 2:33 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button