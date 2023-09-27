KTR to inaugurate Lulu Mall today – Know Hyderabad’s other malls

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, in the presence of Lulu Group chairman and managing director Yusuff Ali MA, is going to inaugurate Lulu Mall in Hyderabad today. The mall will be open to the public from 3 pm today.

Lulu Mall inauguration tomorrow at #Hyderabad !! pic.twitter.com/jxN7gorUj9 — Hyderabad Real Estate (@hyderabadprop) September 26, 2023

Hyderabad became the sixth city in India to have a Lulu Mall. Currently, Lulu malls are located in six Indian cities:

Bengaluru Coimbatore Kochi Lucknow Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad

Facilities at Lulu Mall in Hyderabad

Lulu Mall in Hyderabad is poised to offer an extensive range of facilities and amenities. In addition to stores featuring 75 domestic and international brands, the mall will house a five-screen cinema hall with a seating capacity of 1400 persons, a multi-cuisine food court, and more, all conveniently under one roof.

Spanning a vast area of five lakh square meters, it is one of the largest shopping destinations in Hyderabad and is part of the Rs 500 crore investment that the Lulu Group has committed to the Telangana state.

To establish a presence in Hyderabad, the Lulu Group has rebranded the previously known Manjeera Mall in Kukatpally. The group has invested Rs 300 crore in the mall.

Other shopping malls in Hyderabad

Although Lulu Mall is one of the largest shopping malls in Hyderabad, the city already boasts several renowned ones. Some of the famous shopping destinations in Hyderabad include:

City Centre Shopping Mall

Inorbit Mall

Forum Sujana Mall

Hyderabad Central Mall

Babukhan Mall

FMG Mall

Manjeera Trinity Mall

Next Galleria Mall

GVK One Mall

Sanali Mall

With numerous shopping destinations already established in Hyderabad, the entry of the Lulu Group is expected to bring heightened competition to the city.