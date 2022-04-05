KTR, TRS leader slams Centre on 13th fuel hike in 2 weeks

Hyderabad: Senior leaders of the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) expressed their frustration at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central Government after a fuel hike on Tuesday. Telangana minister for IT KT Rama Rao also “thanked” Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making fuel hikes “a daily habit”.

The minister tweeted, “Who says GDP is not going up? Thank You dear Modi Ji for making this Gas Diesel & Petrol hike as a daily habit for all Indians. Am sure there will be some bright BJP folks who will tell us now that this is Modi Ji’s master strategy to promote EVs.”

TRS chief Whip and MLA Balka Suman also posted a picture of a woman using a gas cylinder as a seat while she operates a wood stove. He captioned the picture with, “This single photo is enough to tell how much the BJP rule at the center is degrading the country.”

With the thirteenth revision in the fuel prices in fifteen days, petrol and diesel rates have gone up by 80 paise each on Tuesday. With this, the total increase in fuel rates is now Rs 9.20 per litre.