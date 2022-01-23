KTR asks Nirmala Sitharaman for infra grants in upcoming budget

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday wrote a series of letters to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and asked for ample allocation of funds for infrastructure development in the upcoming Union budget 2022-23.

The Finance Minister is going to present the budget in the parliament on February 1.

KTR in his letters asked for funds for several initiatives planned by the state government ranging from the establishment of the National Design Centre in the state to the Hyderabad pharma city project.

“As you may recall, we have had repeated interactions regarding setting up of the first National Design Centre (NDC) in Hyderabad. As advised by you, we are not setting up a new greenfield campus for NDC, instead we are now planning to take up some space in the existing building of National Academy of Construction (NAC) for starting the NDC activities. We request your support for the initial capital expenditure mainly towards making the NDC functional through interior works, lab equipment and machinery, IT infrastructure, consultation expenses etc. Thereafter, support on the operational expenditure will be required initially for approximately 8 years, post which the Centre is envisaged to become self-sustaining,” he wrote in the letter.

He then thanked her for the centre for including Hyderabad – Warangal & Hyderabad – Nagpur Industrial Corridors by NICDIT and for considering funding initially two nodes viz., the Hyderabad Pharma City(HPC) and National Industrial Manufacturing Zone(NIMZ), Zaheerabad and further requested that the additional node at Manchirialunder Hyderabad – Nagpur corridor be considered for sanction of funds.

“It is, therefore, requested to include the budget to the extent of at least ₹2,000 Crores for each of the above nodes(2,000 X 3 nodes = 6,000 Crores) under Hyderabad -Warangal, Hyderabad -Nagpur and additional node at Mancherial in the budget estimates for 2022-23 of your esteemed Ministry and oblige,” he said.

In the letter regarding funds for industrial corridors, KTR requested her to include an allocation of at least Rs. 1500 crore for Hyderabad-Bengaluru (HBIC), Hyderabad-Vijayawada (HVIC) industrial corridors, which the state government is very keen to take up.

KTR requested Nirmala Sitaraman to include the city of Hyderabad in the Defence Industrial production corridor that she had recently announced. “I would like you to consider including Hyderabad in the proposed Defence Industrial Production Corridor to augment and support the growth of Defence manufacturing from the State of Telangana,” he said.

“The State already has a vibrant ecosystem in the private sector with several established companies in Aerospace and Defence sector. Several private firms such as Tata Advanced Systems Limited, MTAR, ATL, SEC, ASTRA, VEM, ZEN, HBL, PEL, IDL, etc. have established themselves as manufacturing partners for domestic and foreign OEMs. Several prestigious National Defence and Space programmes were supported by Telangana based industries,” he added.

The industries minister in another letter asked for necessary support for the development of the Hyderabad Pharma City which has already been approved as per the National Investment and Manufacturing Zones (NIMZ) scheme of the Central government.

As per this, KTR requested an allocation of Rs 50 crores for the overall concept level masterplan, Rs 1399 crores Towards Road Linkages, Water Supply, Power Supply, Rail Connectivity and Air Strip / Heliport and Rs 3,554 Crores towards ZLD based CETP (INR2023 Cr), Solid Waste Management Facility, internal roads, power infra, water supply, stormwater drains, site development and landscaping.

“I would like to reiterate that Hyderabad Pharma City promises to position India as the global manufacturing hub for pharmaceuticals. In order for the project of this nature and scale to succeed, it is imperative to have strong support from the Government of India,” he said.