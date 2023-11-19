KTR’s top three ‘to dos’ for Hyderabad if BRS wins again

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) working president and MA&UD minister K T Rama Rao listed out the top three priorities on his list for the development of Hyderabad if the BRS comes back to power after the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

In a response to a question on X (formerly Twitter), the MA&UD minister said that the beautification of the Musi riverfront, improvements in the urban flood management and drainage systems, and increasing the Metro connectivity in the city by up to 415 KM in the next 10 years with at least reaching a target of 250 KM stretch in the next 5 years are his top three priorities.

1) Musi Beautification



2) Urban Flood Management & Drainage System improvements



KTR has extensively been campaigning in several constituencies under the GHMC over the last few days to convince voters to vote for the BRS.

He also made a quick stop at Shadab Hotel in the Old City, to the surprise of Hyderabadis feasting on delicious food at the restaurant on Friday night.

He also visited the Famous Ice cream at the Mozamjahi Market.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.