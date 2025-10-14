Kukatpally road piled with trash, locals demand permanent action

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area, the Allapur main road was seen with excessive garbage piled onto one side of the road with the other congested with traffic.

A video that surfaced online on Tuesday, October 14, shows the road, leading to Parvat Nagar, littered with garbage and clogged drains.

This road, commonly used by students and IT employees… pic.twitter.com/1fVJ7z1fbP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 14, 2025

This road, commonly used by students and IT employees for their daily commute, has effectively turned into a dump yard, leaving residents distressed over the worsening condition of their locality.

Forced to navigate through the overwhelming stench and dirty water, locals demanded a permanent solution asking the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to step in to control garbage on streets.

The commuters allege that their complaints were often brushed off with small-scale cleaning drives which were not as effective in the long run, leading to the mounting garbage dumped on the side of the road.