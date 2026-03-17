Kukatpally robbery: Police reveal inside job, recover stolen money

Hyderabad: Hours after motorcyclists robbed Rs 1 crore cash from two people at Kukatpally late on Monday, March 16, police investigation revealed the plot to be an inside job and arrested four accused, including one of the ‘victims.’

On Monday night, two individuals, Md Khusrouddin and Md Azeemuddin, were attacked by unidentified persons on motorcycles who threw chilli powder on them, before fleeing with the Rs 1 crore cash.

Police investigation revealed that Khusrouddin was the main conspirator, trying to swindle his employer, who was involved in illegal (hawala) money transactions.

The owner of Sidra Enterprises, located at Bahadurpura, used to get Khusrouddin and Azeemuddin to collect cash from various persons and deliver it to one Shaik Ibrahim at different locations.

Eventually, Khusrouddin realised that these transactions were illegal and hatched a plan to misappropriate the money. Two months before the robbery, Khusrouddin came into contact with one Md Omer Shareef, a driver, and roped him into the plan as well.

On Monday, Khusrouddin informed Omer about the hawala deal and asked him to attack their bike while they were transporting the money. Omer also involved his associates Hameed, Saddam, Chotu, Salman, Ghouse, Zeeshan, and Jammu in the plan.

On the day of the incident, while Khusrouddin and Azeemuddin were proceeding on a Suzuki Burgman motorcycle with the cash, Omer Shareef and his associates followed them on three motorcycles and, upon reaching Pillar No. 836, executed their plan by throwing the chilli powder.

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The victims, along with one of the accused, Saddam, fell on the ground, and the robbers were able to flee with the cash. However, the accused left Saddam’s two-wheeler behind.

Seeing the commotion, an on-duty police constable, Vaibhav, informed the Inspector at Kukatpally police station. Police reached the scene and registered a complaint based on Azeemuddin’s statement.

Police also obtained details of Saddam’s abandoned two-wheeler, which was registered in his mother’s name and through an enquiry, were able to trace Omer, Hameed, and Saddam at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport just before they fled to Lucknow.

The other accused, Chotu, Salman, Ghouse, Zeeshan, and Jammu, are currently absconding.

A case has been registered under sections 310 (2) (theft) read with 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Part of the stolen amount, Rs 77,78,195, was recovered from the accused.