Kumaraswamy lit up his house using stolen electricity during Deepavali, alleges Cong

Bengaluru: The Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday accused former chief minister and JD(S) state chief H D Kumarawamy of drawing power illegally to illuminate his JP Nagar residence here with decorative lights during Deepavali.

The ruling party posted a video along with a statement on social media platform X, criticising the JD(S) leader and son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

Kumaraswamy said it was not his fault but of a private decorator who gave the connection directly from a nearby electricity pole. When he got to know, he immediately got it removed and took the electricity connection from the meter board of the house, he said.

“The lone honest person in the world H D Kumaraswamy’s JP Nagar residence was illumined with decorative lights with illegal power connection directly from the electric pole. It is a tragedy that such a poverty has struck a former CM to steal electricity!” the Congress said, taking a dig at him.

Further taking a swipe at Kumaraswamy, the party said the Congress government’s ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme offers 200 units of free electricity a month for residential connections and not 2,000 units.

Kumaraswamy said: “I am sorry for this indiscretion. Let BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company) officials come and inspect and issue a notice. I will pay the fine,” Kumaraswamy responded on X.

ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಹಬ್ಬಕ್ಕೆ ನನ್ನ ಮನೆಗೆ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ದೀಪಗಳ ಅಲಂಕಾರ ಮಾಡಲು ಖಾಸಗಿ ಡೆಕೋರೇಟರ್ ಒಬ್ಬರಿಗೆ ಹೇಳಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಅವರು ಮನೆಗೆ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ದೀಪಗಳ ಅಲಂಕಾರ ಮಾಡಿದ ಮೇಲೆ ಪಕ್ಕದಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ಇದ್ದ ಕಂಬದಿಂದ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ಸಂಪರ್ಕ ಪಡೆದು ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಆಗ ನಾನು ಬಿಡದಿಯ ತೋಟದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದೆ. ನಿನ್ನೆ ರಾತ್ರಿ ಮನೆಗೆ ವಾಪಸ್ ಬಂದಾಗ ಈ ವಿಷಯ ನನ್ನ… — ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | H.D.Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) November 14, 2023

He hit out at the Congress for making a big deal out of a “petty issue”.

“I have neither embezzled any state property, nor grabbed anyone’s land. I don’t have such thirst for wealth that it can be quenched by someone’s blood,” Kumaraswamy said.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said BESCOM will take action. He said he did not know whether any case would be registered against Kumaraswamy

The Congress taunted earlier: “If you were so poverty stricken, then you should have applied for the Gruha Jyoti scheme. Oh, you didn’t know that only one electricity meter is allowed under the Gruha Jyoti scheme whereas there are many meters in your name!” Congress said.

“Despite power shortage in the state, measures were taken by us to provide seven hours electricity to the farmers; you are facing such a “drought” that you resort to such a cheap theft? Didn’t you hold a press conference and say “Karnataka is in the dark” and now you have lit up your house with stolen electricity?” it added.

The party questioned why he was saying that Karnataka was in the dark when his house was shining with decorative lights!

“To ask a question your own style Do you need to light up your home when the state is facing drought? Do you want to have fun stealing electricity meant for the farmers? Do you want the Diwali’ (referring to bankruptcy in Kannada) of people for Deepavali festival’ in your house?” the Congress asked.