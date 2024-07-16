Kumaraswamy praises Andhra CM; assures to restart Vizag factory

Bengaluru: Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy’s efforts to revive struggling factories have been widely appreciated. Kumaraswamy has been in talks with three organizations to breathe new life into these factories, which have long been considered a waste to the country.

Recently, Kumaraswamy visited the Vizag Steels factory in Visakhapatnam. He promised to make a sincere effort to revive the factory under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. He recalled the cooperation shown by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and the local people during his visit.

Speaking to mediapersons Kumaraswamy expressed his frustration with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. “You have instructed me not to talk to the state officials. If I am not given the authority to talk to the officials, how can I work for the state, what can I do?” he questioned.

He also highlighted the performance of Chandrababu Naidu’s government in Andhra Pradesh. “A few days ago, I visited the Vizag Steel Plant in Visakhapatnam. About eight thousand people are employed there. I believe in the potential of that plant,” Kumaraswamy said.

“The Vizag Steel Plant is on the verge of closure,” Kumaraswamy said. “I went there to understand the reality and save the factory. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu called me and asked me to somehow save the factory.” Chandrababu Naidu has appealed for cooperation from all sides to save the factory. “You must save the factory anyway,” he urged. Andhra MPs and MLAs are pressuring Kumaraswamy, stating that the people of the area keep his photo and worship him.

Kumaraswamy contrasted the sense of responsibility shown by the government and representatives in Andhra Pradesh with that of his government in Karnataka. “If a meeting of officers is called here, they ask us why we have come. Should I not work for the people of my constituency?” he expressed sadly, emphasizing that Prime Minister Modi has placed his trust in him and given him significant responsibilities at the Centre.

“The people of the country are recognizing me now because of the trust that Modi has placed in Devegowda and the love shown to me by my people. I will not forget Ramanagara, Mandya, or Rajya,” Kumaraswamy affirmed. “You are the ones who gave me life for the third time, and I come here every week.”

“After assuming office as Steel Minister, I have held a series of meetings about Vizag Steel Company. I have spoken with top officials and bankers who have provided loans. I visited the factory just one month after taking office as Minister,” Kumaraswamy said, showcasing the proactive approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. His visit to the Vizag Steel Factory exemplifies this commitment.

Kumaraswamy’s actions and dedication towards reviving factories are commendable and have been recognized by various quarters. His efforts aim to safeguard jobs and promote industrial growth, reflecting his commitment to the people and the industry.