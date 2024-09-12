Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka govt over clashes during religious procession

New Delhi: JD(S) leader and Union minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said the the “failure” and “inefficiency” of the Karnataka government was responsible for the clashes during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in his home constituency Mandya.

The incident, he said, reflects poorly on the state government’s ability to maintain law and order.

Clashes broke out between two groups during the immersion procession in Nagamangala, following which mobs went on a rampage targeting several shops and vehicles leading to a tense situation.

Police said 52 people have been arrested following Wednesday night’s incidents and prohibitory orders preventing the assembly of more than four people have been imposed in this town in Mandya district till September 14 as a precautionary measure.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said the clashes cannot be termed as “communal violence” as he maintained that the incident happened on the “spur of the moment”.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy, son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, stated, “Some miscreants have tried to disturb the procession. The situation is now under control, but the damage has already occurred.”

He said he would visit Mandya on Friday for a firsthand assessment of the incident and current situation.

The JD(S) president said the clashes occurred due to the “failure” and “inefficiency” of the state government.

“Appeasement politics is not good,” he added, taking a swipe at the ruling Congress.

Responding to Parameshwara’s statement downplaying the incident, Kumaraswamy retorted, “For them, it is not a big issue.”

He alleged a pattern of such incidents since the Congress-led government assumed power in Karnataka.

“It (the state government) wanted to give some impression that they are working for one set of people,” Kumaraswamy claimed, urging the administration to safeguard the interests of all communities.

Asked about the possibility of a pre-planned attack, the minister noted that Mandya residents have coexisted peacefully for five decades. He suggested that “miscreants from outside” may have instigated the clashes.

Kumaraswamy, who served two terms as chief minister, emphasised his track record of supporting all communities.

“The government’s responsibility is to look after everybody. That is important,” he concluded.