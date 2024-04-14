Kumaraswamy’s remarks on Karnataka rural woman kicks up row

Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Kumaraswamy raked up a controversy by saying that women in rural areas of Karnataka have “lost their way” because of the five guarantee schemes introduced by the ruling Congress party.

While campaigning for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate V Somanna in Tumakuru on Sunday, April 14, the former state chief minister said, “Mothers in the villages have lost their way (confused or disoriented). What will happen to the lives of these mothers in villages if the government doles out freebies like this? Everyone should think about this. They (Congress) have nothing for the people of the state except for the five freebies.”

“In the last Assembly polls in 2023, they (Congress) announced five guarantees. From whose pockets is this government funding them?” he asked.

You can watch the video here.

Also Read BJP unveils manifesto for Lok Sabha polls 2024

Lashing at the incumbent chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, the JD (S) leader claimed that the Congress has spent Rs 300 crore just for advertisement. “They have not been spending from Congress’ coffers but are using public money,” he alleged.

On farmers, Kumaraswamy alleged that the state has lost Rs 35,000 crore worth of crops due to the ruling party’s governance. However, he was quick to defend the Union government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, releasing funds for the same.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has in the past pointed fingers at the Union government’s authoritarian and apathy in releasing funds for the state.

Siddaramaiah accused the prime minister of being awake for his personal PR and dozing off when it comes to matters related to Karnataka. “When the Prime Minister dozes, the nation loses! Narendra Modi is always awake for his personal PR & BJP’s campaign, but is always seen sleeping on issues concerning Karnataka,” he said.

Also Read CM Siddaramaiah slams PM Modi for ‘sleeping’ on issues concerning Karnataka

The grand old party has often accused the union government of withholding funds, especially for non-BJP-ruled states. The party’s general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly trying to “throttle” the finances of India’s states.

“The interim report of the 15 FC (Finance Commission) for 2020-21 sanctioned Rs 6764 crores for three states, viz Karnataka (Rs 5495 crores), Telangana (Rs 723 crores) & Mizoram (Rs 546 crores),” Siddaramaiah said.

“These grants were recommended not because of any special love for these states. These were recommended to ensure that no state receives a lower share in devolution in absolute numbers than the previous year,” he said.

In the final report, the 15th Finance Commission also recommended Rs 6,000 crore for Karnataka, Rs 3,000 crore for the revival of water bodies and Rs 3,000 crore for the Peripheral Ring Road for Bengaluru, he said.