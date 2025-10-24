Kurnool bus accident: 7 under treatment, 18 stable

Hyderabad: The Telangana IPR department has released the details of 25 people who managed to escape the Kurnool bus accident on Friday, October 25.

According to the press release, six of the passengers belong to Telangana, nine belong to Andhra Pradesh, one is from Maharashtra but is currently working in Hyderabad, four are from Karnataka, and 2 of them are drivers. Details on the other three’s place of residence have not yet been received.

Six people have been admitted to the government general hospital, including three from Telangana, two from Nellore, and one from East Godavari district. While another passenger, from Kakinada, is currently at Akash hospital in Kurnool. The rest are reportedly in a stable condition.

Three from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, are currently at their relatives’ house in Kurnool. Three people have safely reached Hyderabad, while one is on their way, and four people have gone back to Bangalore. The one person from Madhya Pradesh is currently safe at the spot.

The IPR department has stated that a person named Tarun did not board the bus and that the driver, Lakshmaiah, from Palnadu district, is currently absconding. The helper/spare driver, Shiva Narayana from Prakasham district, has been taken into police custody.

Six from Telangana dead, ten injured

Telangana excise and tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao inspected the accident site on Friday. While speaking to the media, he stated that six people from Telangana have lost their lives, while ten others have suffered injuries.

The Telangana government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured passengers from the state.

The minister has claimed that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the driver and said that it will be ensured that private bus operators appoint trained drivers and strictly adhere to the rules and regulations of the transport department.

The Kurnool bus tragedy occurred in the early hours of Friday when the Hyderabad-Bengaluru caught fire after hitting a bike. The bus caught fire after the bike slipped and hit the bus’s diesel tank.

According to preliminary information, a total of 41 people were present on the bus, including a driver and a helper. The accident is said to have claimed 20 lives, and 19 bodies have been recovered so far.