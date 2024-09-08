Kuwait announces online Haj registration for 2025 season

Kuwait’s Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs has announced new online registration systems for the upcoming 2025 Haj season. The registration will be open from November 3 to November 17, 2025.

This initiative aims to streamline the registration process for pilgrims wishing to perform the Haj, which is a significant religious obligation in Islam.

The acting director of the Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs, Mohammed Al Saidi, stated that the new centralised registration system has successfully reduced participation expenses to 40% as compared to other countries including Saudi Arabia which has made it easier for low-income earners.

Also Read UAE announces holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

Key details

The system also brings an age group category where every age is capable of performing Haj rituals with a quota of 8,000 spots available for Kuwaiti pilgrims.

The age categories are divided into three groups: those 60 years and older, those between 35 and 59 years, and those 34 years and younger.

Admission rates will therefore depend on the number of applicants in each category as compared to a total of 8,000 pilgrims granted to Kuwait by the Saudi authorities.

Once accepted, pilgrims will receive a link with details about Kuwaiti Haj campaigns, including available services and pricing options, allowing them to select the package that best suits their needs.

Pilgrims must then register with their chosen campaign and pay a deposit of 750 dinars, with a five-day grace period for registration.



